PNG: Bougainville presidential count goes through 20th elimination

Buka, BOUGAINVILLE – September 22, 2020: 10:30am (RNZ PACIFIC): All the signs are that the Bougainville presidential preference eliminations will go down to the wire.

Former Bougainville Revolutionary Army commander, Ishmael Toroama, continues to lead the count after the 20th elimination.

But with just 43,600 votes, so far, he is still some way from achieving the required absolute majority of 63253.

Father Simon Dumarinu, who is a former Papua New Guinea MP, remains in second place more than 14,000 back, with Thomas Raivet, Peter Tsiamalili and Fidelis Semoso the only other candidates remaining.

The next to be eliminated will be Semoso.

The Electoral Commissioner, George Manu, has committed to completing the count by tomorrow at the latest, with the writs to be returned on Thursday.