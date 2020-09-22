All Blacks a step closer to international rugby return

Spread the love

















Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – September 22, 2020: 4:16pm (RNZ): The return of international rugby in New Zealand took a step closer on Monday with the All Blacks squad assembling for a training camp as the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

The All Blacks play Australia in two Bledisloe Cup matches in Wellington on 11 October and in Auckland the following week, the first rugby tests since the Six Nations was put on hold in late March due to the pandemic.

The training camp, in Whakatane, is the first opportunity All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had to work with the squad since naming it earlier this month.

A second camp will be held next week in Hamilton before they reassemble for the first test against the Wallabies in Wellington which should be a full house following the government’s decision to loosen Covid-19 curbs.

Whether crowds are to be allowed at Eden Park in Auckland for the second game will not be known until 5 October.

The All Blacks could face more than two months away from their families due to Covid-19 controls when they head to Australia for the Rugby Championship from early November.

While no player has opted out of the trip halfback TJ Perenara said it was a difficult choice.

“It will have its challenges,” he told Stuff.

“It’s not an easy situation for anyone.”

-Reuters