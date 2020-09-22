Covid-19 in Tahiti claims three more lives

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA – September 23, 2020: 8:08am (RNZ PACIFIC): Three more people have died in French Polynesia’s Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen a rise of about 1000 cases in the past month.

The three had been in intensive care in Tahiti.

They were a woman in her late 60s and two men in their late 70s.

Two weeks ago, a couple in their 80s were the territory’s first Covid-19 related fatalities when they died within a day of each other.

There have been more than 1300 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of August after the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine was abolished to boost tourism.

Projections by the government suggest the peak of the latest wave won’t be reached until January, raising concern for the health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic later this year.

French Polynesia had 62 cases in the first wave from March to June when the borders were shut and a lockdown imposed