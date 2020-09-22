French Polynesia records another 41 Covid-19 cases

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA -September 22, 2020: 3:56pm (RNZ PACIFIC): French Polynesia’s health authorities say the number of Covid-19 cases has risen by another 41 since yesterday to 1394.

1332 were detected since the beginning of August after the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine was abolished to boost tourism.

There are 22 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There are 224 active cases, with most of them in Tahiti but also some in Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and Tubuai.

Projections by the government suggest the peak of the latest wave won’t be reached until January, raising concern for the health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic later this year.

The only fatalities remain a couple in their 80s from Papeete.

In the first Covid-19 wave from March to June, 62 cases were recorded.