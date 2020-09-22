Supermarket strike in New Caledonia worsens

Spread the love

















Noumea, NEW CALEDONIA – September 23, 2020: 8:18am (RNZ PACIFIC): A long-running labour dispute in New Caledonia has worsened with striking workers blocking access to the distribution warehouses of a key supermarket chain.

This follows unsuccessfull negotiatons between a union umbrella group and the management of the Hayot group of supermarkets in the Noumea area.

The unions have a list of grievances about the way the establishments are run.

One large supermarket of the Geant, Casino chain has been closed since the beginning of last week, involving dozens of staff.

The warehouse blockade was called in a bid to get management to restart talks.