FSM plans to repatriate its national stranded in Marshall Islands

Spread the love

















Pohnpei, MARSHALL ISLANDS – September 23, 2020: 1:31pm (PACNEWS): The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) will repatriate its stranded citizens from COVID-free Marshall Islands, according to a press statement from the office of the President in Pohnpei.

President David Panuelo described the repatriation exercise from COVID-free jurisdictions like Marshall Islands, as the ultimate test in assessing the nation’s capacity to bring back its citizens from countries like Guam, with reported COVID cases.

“The FSM will be able to fully play out a live and genuine return scenario but without the actual threat of COVID19 arriving into Majuro.

“If there are any more gaps or weaknesses in the standard operating procedures, they would be identified and fixed without the risk of exposure to COVI19, said President Panuelo.

The FSM Government has spent more than US$800,000 supporting its citizens stranded abroad due to border closures.

There are 40 FSM citizens stranded in Marshall Islands, bulk of whom are residents of Pohnpei and Chuuk. On Guam, 297 nationals are stranded there.

The Government statement has not set a date for the repatriation. (PACNEWS)