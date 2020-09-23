Ishmael Toroama declared president-elect of Bougainville

Spread the love

















Buka, BOUGAINVILLE – September 23, 2020: 1:14pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Ishmael Toroama has been declared the president-elect in Bougainville following an election process that began in the autonomous Papua New Guinea region, six weeks ago.

After the 23rd and final elimination Mr Toroama had 48,766 votes but crucially, under the preferential voting system, the absolute majority needed had fallen to 39,728.

Father Simon Dumarinu, a former PNG cabinet minister, finished second on 30,688 votes.

The official declaration was made this morning in Hutjena by returning officer, Peter Wanga, witnessed by the Electoral Commissioner George Manu.

Mr Toroama has stressed that the restoration of law and order is a priority for him.

He also said a speedy resolution of the independence question is vital.

As far as any re-opening of the Panguna Mine goes Mr Toroama says that is a decision entirely in the hands of the landowners.