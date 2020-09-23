Security and surveillance still priority at western border: PM

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – September 23, 2020: 1:42pm (PACNEWS): Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his Government is continuing high surveillance and security at the western border.

Prime Minister Sogavare said whilst the attention has shifted to Solomon Islands students in the Philippines, the Government has not lost sight of our continuous protection operations at our western border.

“The level of commitment remains intact as our front liners continue to provide surveillance at the border,” he said. Prime Minister Sogavare said the Western Provincial Health Emergency Operation and the Solomon Islands Medical Assistance Team are continuing work on the ground.

“In the Shortland Islands, the 8th deployment of the Western Provincial Health Emergency Operation and the 4th deployment of Solomon Islands Medical Assistance Team have completed their mission to empower communities to prepare themselves against possible entry and spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The Prime Minister said as part of their mission the groups also supported clinical services and joint border operations and the overall COVID-19 preparedness and response at the border.

He said the ninth deployment of Western Provincial Health Emergency Operation Centre team are also now in Shortlands to support the activation of Triage and Isolation at Nila area health centre.

“They will continue to provide all other necessary health support including Infection, Prevention, Control and Personal Protective Equipment trainings for new shifts from other sectors such as police and immigration,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he is also pleased to note that ongoing work to establish another quarantine station at Supizae Island in Taro, Choiseul Province is progressing well.

He said the National Health Emergency Operation Centre will continue to provide the necessary support required similarly to the establishments of quarantine stations in Gizo and Nila in the Shortland Islands. (PACNEWS)